Three Members Of Dacoit Gang Arrested In Surjani Town
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2024 | 07:24 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Surjani Town police station in District West arrested three members of a notorious street criminal gang, including its ring-leader, on Tuesday.
The suspects, identified as accused Arif alias Guddu, Abdul Rahman, and Muhammad Farooq alias Umer, were found in possession of three 30-bore pistols, eight mobile phones, and two motorcycles, one of which was stolen, along with cash.
During initial interrogation, the suspects admitted of being involved in about 18 cases of street crimes.
The police have registered cases against them and will conduct an identification parade based on FIRs filed at the Surjani police station. Further investigations are ongoing.
