Three members of dacoit gang busted

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered looted items from them.

A spokesperson told APP that on the special instructions of District Police Officer Syed Imran Karamat Bukhari, B-Division police station conducted a raid and arrested Waseem alias King and its two accomplices, besides recovering Rs 100,000 cash, five motorcycles and illegal weapons from them.

During the initial investigation, the police came to know that the gang had been involved in more than nine robberies in the district.