UrduPoint.com

Three Members Of Dacoit Gang Busted

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Three members of dacoit gang busted

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered looted items from them

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered looted items from them.

A spokesperson told APP that on the special instructions of District Police Officer Syed Imran Karamat Bukhari, B-Division police station conducted a raid and arrested Waseem alias King and its two accomplices, besides recovering Rs 100,000 cash, five motorcycles and illegal weapons from them.

During the initial investigation, the police came to know that the gang had been involved in more than nine robberies in the district.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

"False narrative built to create chaos in the coun ..

"False narrative built to create chaos in the country," says COAS Bajwa

7 minutes ago
 Additional IGP starts video link system for hearin ..

Additional IGP starts video link system for hearing of appeals

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court forms full bench to hear pleas r ..

Lahore High Court forms full bench to hear pleas regarding Imran Khan's disquali ..

2 minutes ago
 Italian Foreign Minister Condemns Jerusalem Blasts ..

Italian Foreign Minister Condemns Jerusalem Blasts, Expresses Solidarity With Is ..

2 minutes ago
 Switzerland Embargoes Military Supplies to Russia, ..

Switzerland Embargoes Military Supplies to Russia, Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 PM sends summary for COAS, CJCSC to president for ..

PM sends summary for COAS, CJCSC to president for appointment

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.