Three Members Of Dacoit Gang Busted In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 02:21 PM

Anti-car lifting squad busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members here Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Anti-car lifting squad busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members here Monday.

According to a police report, an anti-car lifting team headed by ASI Dilshad Ahmed raided a home in Gulifshan Colony and arrested three dacoits identified as Hamza s/o Shafique, Waqas Khalid and Ijaz.

They were wanted by police in a number of heinous crimes.

Police team recovered illegal weapons and cell phones from their possession.

A case was registered against the accused,while further investigation was underway.

