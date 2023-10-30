Open Menu

Three Members Of Dacoit Gang Held

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Three members of dacoit gang held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) District police arrested three accused members of a robber gang and recovered cash Rs 2.1 million,gold ,weapons from their possession.

Daska police said that the team led by District Superintendent (DSP)/OCU Sialkot Mehmood-ul-Hassan Rana

raided and held three members of dacoit gang--ring leader Muhammad Shehzad alias Soola, Umair and Rashid.

The police recovered cash Rs 2.1-million, 15-tola gold jewelry, 3 pistols and several bullets from them.

The accused were wanted by the police in 15 different cases of theft and robbery.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

