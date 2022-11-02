UrduPoint.com

Three Members Of Drug Peddler Gang Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Three members of drug peddler gang arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The District Keamari police on Wednesday arrested three alleged members of a drug peddler gang and recovered hashish from their possession.

According to an official, the accused arrested were identified as Zaman, Zubair and Abdul Kareem. The police recovered 3.270 kg of hashish from them. The accused arrested hold criminal record and had been arrested before as well.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for B ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for Bangladesh

26 minutes ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

2 hours ago
 Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US inve ..

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

3 hours ago
 UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Sch ..

UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Scholarships

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.