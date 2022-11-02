Three members of drug peddler gang arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The District Keamari police on Wednesday arrested three alleged members of a drug peddler gang and recovered hashish from their possession.

According to an official, the accused arrested were identified as Zaman, Zubair and Abdul Kareem. The police recovered 3.270 kg of hashish from them. The accused arrested hold criminal record and had been arrested before as well.