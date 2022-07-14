UrduPoint.com

Three Members Of Family Die In Gas Leak Explosion

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Three people including a woman and a seven year girl died while four members of a family were injured in a gas leak explosion at a house here on Thursday

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Three people including a woman and a seven year girl died while four members of a family were injured in a gas leak explosion at a house here on Thursday.

According to rescue 1122, the incident took place at a house of Tariq Khan Kundi near Kundi Model Farm, Chasma road when the fire erupted with explosion due to gas leakage.

The deceased include; the house owner Tariq Khan Kundi, his wife Hameeda Bibi and grand daughter Mariyam Bibi.

While Tariq Khan Kundi's son Haider Khan Kundi, two daughters Urooba Bibi and Zainab Bibi and grand daughter Amina Bibi suffered serious burn injuries.

The victims are stated to be relatives of former deputy speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi.

As soon as the incident report was received, firefighters and paramedics of Rescue 1122 and police contingent reached the spot and started relief activities, however, Hameeda, Mariyam and Tariq succumbed to injuries.

The injured were shifted to hospital where they were stated to be in critical condition.

