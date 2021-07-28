Three members of family killed in road accident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Three members of a family died while fourth sustained injuries after the car they were riding on way to Lahore met an accident due to tyre burst at M3 motorway near Rajana interchnge on Tuesday, Railways officials said.

Telecom foreman of Railways Multan division Mazahir Hussain was going to Lahore along with his family for Nikah of his son by his Mehran car when suddenly tyre of his car got burst and the vehicle went upside down before hitting the roadside girder.

As a result, his wife, son and a daughter were killed on the spot while he himself suffered injuries including a fracture in his leg.

The official was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The news saddened the Railways officials in Multan and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, divisional superintendent Railways Multan Naveed Mubashir Chaudhry ordered shifting of deceased persons' bodies to Multan and issued instructions for best treatment of the injured official.