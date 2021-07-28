UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Members Of Family Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:00 AM

Three members of family killed in road accident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Three members of a family died while fourth sustained injuries after the car they were riding on way to Lahore met an accident due to tyre burst at M3 motorway near Rajana interchnge on Tuesday, Railways officials said.

Telecom foreman of Railways Multan division Mazahir Hussain was going to Lahore along with his family for Nikah of his son by his Mehran car when suddenly tyre of his car got burst and the vehicle went upside down before hitting the roadside girder.

As a result, his wife, son and a daughter were killed on the spot while he himself suffered injuries including a fracture in his leg.

The official was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The news saddened the Railways officials in Multan and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, divisional superintendent Railways Multan Naveed Mubashir Chaudhry ordered shifting of deceased persons' bodies to Multan and issued instructions for best treatment of the injured official.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Accident Injured Motorway Vehicle Car Died Wife Family Best

Recent Stories

11th edition of SIAL Middle East and Abu Dhabi Int ..

2 hours ago

Payments under Ehsaas Kafalat, Emergency Cash bein ..

41 minutes ago

Luxury Giant Kering Reports 54.1% Revenue Growth i ..

46 minutes ago

US Repatriates 27 Cubans From 2 Interdictions Off ..

46 minutes ago

110 more corona positive cases reported in Balochi ..

46 minutes ago

White House Staff Prepared to Wear Masks Again in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.