Three Members Of Family Killed In Road Mishap
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 09:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Two brothers and their sister were killed in a road mishap occurred near Michni Gate on Warsak Road here on Wednesday.
According to police, three members of a Christian family, Salman Masih, Naveed Masih and their sister were killed on the spot when their motorcycle was hit by a dumper.
Police arrested the driver of dumper who was trying to escape from the scene. Police has registered a case and started probe into the incident.