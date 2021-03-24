Three members of family killed in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Two brothers and their sister were killed in a road mishap occurred near Michni Gate on Warsak Road here on Wednesday.

According to police, three members of a Christian family, Salman Masih, Naveed Masih and their sister were killed on the spot when their motorcycle was hit by a dumper.

Police arrested the driver of dumper who was trying to escape from the scene. Police has registered a case and started probe into the incident.