Three members of gang arrested

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Three members of a gang involved in various incidents of robbery and street crimes in the twin cities of Taxila and Wah Cantt were arrested and stolen goods and weapons recovered from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, the arrested were identified as Umer, Qasim, and Adil.

During interrogation, the gang members confessed to their involvement in multiple robberies and dacoities targeting both residential and commercial areas.

APP/ajq