UrduPoint.com

Three Members Of Gang Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Three members of gang held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Gulgasht police have arrested three members of notorious robber gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, taking action against the rising incidents of robbery and mobile snatching in premises of Guglasht police station, the City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar, directed relevant officers to launch a special crackdown against the criminals.

The police team arrested the three members of notorious Raja Rehmani Gang which include the ring leader Muhammad Ali alias Raja, Muhammad Amjad and Bilal.

The police have recovered looted valuables of worth Rs 100,000 and weapons from their possession by tracing seven robbery cases from the arrested criminals.

Further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected soon, The spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Robbery Muhammad Ali Criminals From

Recent Stories

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in ..

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in Kyrgyzstan

22 minutes ago
 Global Village announces student scholarships wort ..

Global Village announces student scholarships worth over AED1 million

22 minutes ago
 PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference g ..

PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference great victory of Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

27 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the Digital Government Authority ..

45 minutes ago
 realme Restocks its Much-demanded realme C35 with ..

Realme Restocks its Much-demanded realme C35 with an Extended 4GB RAM Update

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.