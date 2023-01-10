Three members of gang held

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Gulgasht police have arrested three members of notorious robber gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, taking action against the rising incidents of robbery and mobile snatching in premises of Guglasht police station, the City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar, directed relevant officers to launch a special crackdown against the criminals.

The police team arrested the three members of notorious Raja Rehmani Gang which include the ring leader Muhammad Ali alias Raja, Muhammad Amjad and Bilal.

The police have recovered looted valuables of worth Rs 100,000 and weapons from their possession by tracing seven robbery cases from the arrested criminals.

Further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected soon, The spokesman added.