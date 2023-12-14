Three members of notorious gang arrested

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Bahawalpur police have arrested a notorious thief gang and recovered stolen motorcycles and cash from its possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the notorious Moeen gang was involved in lifting motorcycles and depriving people of cash and valuables in the Qaimpur area of the district.

“Following a tip-off, a team of PS Qaimpur headed by Station House Office, Muhammad Ahmad Cheema conducted a raid and arrested the three members of the gang including the head,” he said.

He said that the police had recovered 11 motorcycles and cash Rs 874,000 from the possession of the accused. The suspects were identified as Moeen, Nadeem and Dilshad. The spokesman added that the recovered motorcycles and cash would be handed over to the owners.

The police have been continuing to interrogate the suspects.