Three members of notorious "Michael" gang arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Police have arrested three members gang involved in street crimes and recovered cash amount of Rs 1,57,000, two mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession during the crackdown here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, police have also recovered weapons used in crimes.

Airport police conducted raid and held three members Michael gang, all three father and son used to commit street crime together were identified as Michael, Nauman and Nabeel.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Pothohar while congratulating the police team, said that those who attack the life and property cannot escape the grip of the law and operations were being accelerated against organized and active gangs.