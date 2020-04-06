UrduPoint.com
Three Members Of Tableeghi Jammat Tested Positive For Covid-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:19 PM

Three members of Tableeghi Jammat tested positive for Covid-19

The Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao has said that 22 members of a Tableeghi Jamaat were tested of coronavirus among them test of 3 members reported positive,17 members tested negative while report of 2 members awaited

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao has said that 22 members of a Tableeghi Jamaat were tested of coronavirus among them test of 3 members reported positive,17 members tested negative while report of 2 members awaited.

In a statement on Monday, DC said that 3 members tested positive of coronavirus were shifted at quarantine center set up at Baharia College's hostel while 19 members were kept at different places and to be tested Covid-19 if develop symptoms of disease.

DC asked people to follow the directives about lockdown, announced by provincial government so that precious lives of people could be protected.

Meanwhile deputy commissioner visited quarantine center setup at Baharia College's hostel and reviewed arrangements and preventive measures adopted for containing spread of coronavirus, including availability of doctors, paramedics and essential medicines.

