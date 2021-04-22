Three members of two criminal gang held

The Noon and Shalimar Police teams have arrested three members of two criminal gang involved in street crime, house burglery and recovered snatched cash, gold ornaments and valuables from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Noon and Shalimar Police teams have arrested three members of two criminal gang involved in street crime, house burglery and recovered snatched cash, gold ornaments and valuables from their possession.

According to a news release issued here on Thursday , SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crimes in the city.

Following the directions, SP (Saddar-Zone) Capt (R) Hamza Hamayun constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Shalimar Inspector Arshad Ali and other officials which successfully arrested a wanted member of the gang identified as Raza Minhas.

The team recovered stolen gold ornaments weighing 20 tolas. A case was registered against the accused and further investigation is underway from him.

Furthermore SP (Industrial-Area) Liaquat Hayat Niazi constituted a special team under supervision of DSP Rana Mubarik Ali including SHO Noon Sub-inspector Ishtiaq Hussain Shah along with other officials which successfully arrested two members of a criminal gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens.

The gangsters were identified as Muhammad Mohsin and Zahid s/o Jameel Khan, resident of Malakand Agency. The police also recovered snatched cash Rs 20,000 from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of crime in various areas of the twin cities. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer appreciated this overall performance of the police and directed all the police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

