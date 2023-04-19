UrduPoint.com

Three Men Arrested For Selling Dead Animal Meat

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 03:30 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three persons on charges of selling meat of dead animals here in the vicinity of Paharpur Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by Paharpur Police Station SHO Atta Ullah Khan took action against the butchers selling meat of dead animals under the supervision of Paharpur Circle SDPO Kashif Sattar.

During the action, the police arrested three accused including Muhammad Hamid and Muhammad Abid sons of Ghulam Abbas Bhatti and Tawakul Khan son of Sheikha Hussain Mehsud residents of Paharpur.

The police also recovered a Calf from the arrested accused.

The police registered a case and sent the arrested accused behind the bars.

