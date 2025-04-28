Open Menu

Three Men Sentenced In Explosives Recovery Case

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 09:41 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday convicted three men to rigorous imprisonment in an explosive material recovery case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday convicted three men to rigorous imprisonment in an explosive material recovery case.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the trial and announced the verdict, sentencing Shahid Akbar and Azeemullah to five years of rigorous imprisonment each.

The third convict, Shah Faisal, was sentenced to imprisonment equal to the time he had already spent in jail.

During the proceedings, the prosecution argued that explosive materials had been recovered from the possession of the accused and that they were involved in multiple acts of terrorism.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Lahore had registered a case against the accused in 2024.

