UrduPoint.com

Three MEPCO SDOs Reshuffled

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Three MEPCO SDOs reshuffled

Superintending Engineer MEPCO Multan Circle Malik Javed Iqbal Wains has issued orders for the transfer and posting of three SDOs

Sub Divisional Officer Engineer Muhammad Imran Umar Lodhi has been reinstated and posted as SDO Wapda Town Sub division Multan.

SDO Wapda Town Sub division Muhammad Imran has been appointed to Garden Town Sub division while SDO Garden Town Sub Division Engineer Saqib Inam has been assigned the duties of Revenue Officer MEPCO Cantt Division.

The SDOs concerned have assumed the charge and started working.

