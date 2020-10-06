UrduPoint.com
Three Militants Involved In Sectarian Killings Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:14 PM

Police have foiled an attempt to fuel sectarianism by arresting three militants who were making a plan of target killings on the behest of enemies of the county

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have foiled an attempt to fuel sectarianism by arresting three militants who were making a plan of target killings on the behest of enemies of the county.

Addressing a press conference, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Tayab Hafiz Cheema and District Police Officer (DPO) Javed Iqbal said that the same network of militants were involved in recent two sectarian target killings of general store and medical store owner.

They said the militants have also made a plot to assassinate dignitaries in the city to spread sectarian riots and tension.

The RPO said police adopted modern scientific techniques of investigation and used CCTV footages to trace militants involved in recent killing incidents.

Police said that the network was pursing only a foreign agenda of enemies to destabilize the country through target killings and fanning sectarianism.

The accused have confessed to being involved in all the three murders last month.

Police said that Names and Identity of arrested militants was not being disclosed till the network was completely busted.

Police said the militants have no links with any religious party and group, adding, their sole agenda was destabilizing the country through terrorist activities.

The investigation team is touch with intelligence agencies and security agencies of other provinces to check their criminal record, they said.

