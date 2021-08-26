UrduPoint.com

Three Milk Shops Fined For Selling Adulterated Milk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Dairy Safety team of Punjab food Authority (PFA) imposed a fine on three milk shops was selling adulterated milk in the urban areas of the city here on Thursday.

In line with the special directives of Director General PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana, the PFA teams launched a crackdown against adulterated milk and checked the quality of the milk at different shops in the city.

The PFA team found three shopkeepers involved in selling adulterated milk in which different chemicals were used for thickness.

The PFA team imposed a fine of Rs 28,000 and also disposed of 550 liters of adulterated milk.

The DG PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana said that crackdown against the milk shops would continue without any discrimination.

