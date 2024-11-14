Three Milkmen Held, Cases Registered On Adulteration
Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 02:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A team of Punjab Food Authority has arrested three milkmen and registered cases against them on resisting the inspection team and adulteration.
According to official sources here Thursday, a team headed by Additional Director Punjab Food Authority Tariq Mahmood Gill stopped some milkmen at Sargodha road to check quality of milk which they were carrying to supply at hotels and domestic areas, but one Nadeem with others offered resistance and blocked the Sargodha road to pressurize the team.
The team ,however, held three milkmen and registered cases against them.
Meanwhile, Additional Director Tariq Gill said that it was the priority of the food authority to ensure supply of quality and standardized milk to consumers and all out resources were mobilized in this regard.
He said that the food authority was regularly checking the quality of milk being supplied to people in the city at different roads approaching the city.
He said that elements involved in adulteration deserve no leniency and strict legal action was being taken against them.
