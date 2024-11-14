Open Menu

Three Milkmen Held, Cases Registered On Adulteration

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Three milkmen held, cases registered on adulteration

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A team of Punjab Food Authority has arrested three milkmen and registered cases against them on resisting the inspection team and adulteration.

According to official sources here Thursday, a team headed by Additional Director Punjab Food Authority Tariq Mahmood Gill stopped some milkmen at Sargodha road to check quality of milk which they were carrying to supply at hotels and domestic areas, but one Nadeem with others offered resistance and blocked the Sargodha road to pressurize the team.

The team ,however, held three milkmen and registered cases against them.

Meanwhile, Additional Director Tariq Gill said that it was the priority of the food authority to ensure supply of quality and standardized milk to consumers and all out resources were mobilized in this regard.

He said that the food authority was regularly checking the quality of milk being supplied to people in the city at different roads approaching the city.

He said that elements involved in adulteration deserve no leniency and strict legal action was being taken against them.

Related Topics

Punjab Road Sargodha All

Recent Stories

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

29 minutes ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

40 minutes ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

2 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

5 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

14 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

15 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

15 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

15 hours ago
 No one allowed disrupting law and order under pret ..

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan