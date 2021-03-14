UrduPoint.com
Three Milkmen Held On Charges Of Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 10:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Three milkmen were arrested on charges of selling milk on exorbitant prices, at Hassanabad here on Sunday.

The arrested persons are owners of different cattle pens. They were selling milk at Rs 120 /litre against recommended price Rs 75.

Price Control Magistrates Nauman Abid and Ishtiaq Ahmed raided and put the profiteers behind the bar. Moreover, Rs 15000 fine was also imposed on them. The profiteers are identified as Tahir Abbas, Muhammad Jafar and Abdur Rasheed, said official sources.

