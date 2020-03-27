Three million corona victims to be identified via NSER for Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program

(@FahadShabbir)

Three million corona affected people in the country will be identified with the help of National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) to provide them assistance under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 )

According to a tweet, those individuals having income up to Rs20,000 and are facing unemployment and financial problems due to the coronavirus will be helped under the Ehsaas Emergency Program.

While an SMS campaign would be launched within two weeks to include those affected people in this Emergency Cash Program who were not registered under NSER.

The applications received through SMS will be scrutinized by the district administration.Around 2.5 million affected people will be included in the program through SMS campaign, the tweet said.

It is pertinent to mention here that "Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme" has been approved for giving cash assistance to 10 million affected people especially daily wage earners.

The programme will benefit a total of 67 million people (given household size). Rs12,000 will be given to each family as per decision.

Under this program, 4.5 million existing Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries (all women) already getting Rs2000 will also get extra Rs1000 emergency relief for the next four months.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar will address a press conference soon to explain how the "Ehsaas Emergency Cash and SMS program" will be implemented.