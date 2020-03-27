UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Million Corona Victims To Be Identified Via NSER For Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:46 PM

Three million corona victims to be identified via NSER for Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program

Three million corona affected people in the country will be identified with the help of National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) to provide them assistance under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Three million corona affected people in the country will be identified with the help of National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) to provide them assistance under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.

According to a tweet, those individuals having income up to Rs20,000 and are facing unemployment and financial problems due to the coronavirus will be helped under the Ehsaas Emergency Program.

While an SMS campaign would be launched within two weeks to include those affected people in this Emergency Cash Program who were not registered under NSER.

The applications received through SMS will be scrutinized by the district administration.Around 2.5 million affected people will be included in the program through SMS campaign, the tweet said.

It is pertinent to mention here that "Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme" has been approved for giving cash assistance to 10 million affected people especially daily wage earners.

The programme will benefit a total of 67 million people (given household size). Rs12,000 will be given to each family as per decision.

Under this program, 4.5 million existing Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries (all women) already getting Rs2000 will also get extra Rs1000 emergency relief for the next four months.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar will address a press conference soon to explain how the "Ehsaas Emergency Cash and SMS program" will be implemented.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Women SMS Family All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin to Hold Meeting With Gazprom Head on Friday ..

59 seconds ago

Beijing hospital adopts AI-assisted diagnosing of ..

1 minute ago

Uzbekistan suspends all internal passenger traffic ..

1 minute ago

PIA withdraws permissions to fly to UK, US and Can ..

10 minutes ago

Rupee struggles for recovery against US dollar  

17 minutes ago

Global auto sales to shrink 14% in 2020: Moody's

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.