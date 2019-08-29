UrduPoint.com
Three Mineral Department Employees Suspended

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 03:42 PM

Three Mineral Department employees suspended

Three employees of the Mineral Department have been suspended from duty for showing negligence during duty hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Three employees of the Mineral Department have been suspended from duty for showing negligence during duty hours.

A press release issued by the department on Thursday said those suspended included Computer Operator Riaz Ahmed, Senior Clerk Dad Khan and peon Amir Nawab.

Provincial Minister for Minerals, Dr Amjad Ali while talking in this regard said that there was no place for negligence on part of employees in mineral department. He said the employees have to perfume duty with complete dedication and honesty.

He said the entire performance of Mineral Department was depended on performance of each individual and it was obligatory for them to improve their performance. Otherwise, he said stern action would be taken against employees found negligible.

