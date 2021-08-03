Three miners die in Lakhara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Three miners were killed when a coal mine collapsed at Lakhara near Khanote area of district Jamahoro on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at Lakhara coal field where miners were working inside a mine.

After three hour rescue operation bodies of the deceased miners were taken out of the collapsed mine and then shifted to Liaquat University hospital for medico legal formalities.

The deceased miners identified as Syed Gul Pathan, Ihsan Shah and Gul Badshah who were employed by a private coal mining company, Police sources said.