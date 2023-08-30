Three mini diesel agencies sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A civil defence team on Wednesday sealed three illegal diesel agencies during a crackdown launched against illegal business of petrol and diesel in Bhakar.

According to official sources, the team under the supervision of CDO Irfan-ul-Haq checkedvarious fuel agencies in the city and sealed three fuel agencies over violation.

The team also got registered cases against Haqnawaz, Imam Bakhsh and Elahi Bakhsh.