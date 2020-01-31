UrduPoint.com
Three Mini Petrol Pumps Sealed, Owners Arrested In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 09:38 PM

Three mini petrol pumps sealed, owners arrested in Multan

Civil defence team have raided at Shah Khurrum road and sealed three illegal mini petrol pumps and also arrested the owners

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Civil defence team have raided at Shah Khurrum road and sealed three illegal mini petrol pumps and also arrested the owners.

Civil defence team led by Civil Defence Officer Fatima Khan have raided against illegal petrol pumps at Shah Khurrum road.

The team sealed the three mini pumps and arrested the owners Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Zeeshan and Muhammad Ali while and lodged cases against them with Dehli Gate police station.

On this occasion, Fatima Khan said that there would be given no permission to anyone for selling petrol in residential areas, adding that operation against illegal petrol pumps and gas filling stations had been launched.

