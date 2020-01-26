UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Ministers Removed From KP Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 04:12 PM

Three ministers removed from KP cabinet

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th January, 2020) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Sunday de-notified Atif Khan, Shahram Khan Tarakai and Shakeel Ahmed as provincial ministers, according to a notification issued by the provincial government.

According to detail that Atif was the minister of sports, culture and tourism, while Tarakai was heading the health department and Ahmed was in charge of the revenue and estate department.The notification said that Governor Farman removed the ministers under clause 3 of Article 105 of the Constitution.A copy of the notification has been forwarded to the concerned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers.The notification further said the lawmakers were removed from the office with "immediate effect".

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Sports Shakeel Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Arab Monetary Fund announces inclusion of Saudi Ri ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian Embassy&#039;s c ..

2 hours ago

China confirms first case of successful treatment ..

3 hours ago

No cases of coronavirus recorded in Saudi Arabia: ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Institute for Banking to send 25 professi ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health launches AI-based device to tre ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.