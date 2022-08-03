Three minor siblings drown in Larkana pond

LARKANA, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Three young sibling aged between four and six years on Wednesday drowned in a pond in Larkana.

According to details, three siblings including Muzzamil (5), Alia Jatt (6) and Ghulam Rasool (4) took a dip in a pond in Bahawal Khan Jatt village, Tehsil Dokri, but the pond was deep and kids could not swim and drowned.

Residents of the area managed to fish out the bodies and shifted them to the hospital.