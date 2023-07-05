Open Menu

Three Minors Drown In Pindigheb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Three minors drown in Pindigheb

Three minors including two brothers drowned in a temporary pond in the village of Parna in the limits of Pindigheb Police station on Wednesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Three minors including two brothers drowned in a temporary pond in the village of Parna in the limits of Pindigheb Police station on Wednesday.

According to Police sources, three students of Govt Primary school Nathial in union council Ikhlas were going home after attending their school.

When they reached their house near Parna- rainwater was accumulated in a ditch which was recently dug with an excavator for some construction work and turned into a pond due to water accumulation.

As they went into the water to beat the heat, they lose control and all of sudden drowned. Later their bodies were retrieved by local volunteers. The deceased were aged 10-15 years and were students of the same school.

Pall of glooms spread over the area when the bodies of the three minors were brought to their respective homes.

Related Topics

Police Water Same All Government

Recent Stories

World Experiences Hottest Day on Record, Even Hott ..

World Experiences Hottest Day on Record, Even Hotter Days Expected Ahead - NCEP

5 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condoles Fida ..

5 minutes ago
 Hindley takes Tour de France lead as Pogacar suffe ..

Hindley takes Tour de France lead as Pogacar suffers in Pyrenees

5 minutes ago
 COP28 President to visit Pakistan on Sherry Rehman ..

COP28 President to visit Pakistan on Sherry Rehman's invitation

10 minutes ago
 IOM Calls for Additional Funds to Handle Rising Nu ..

IOM Calls for Additional Funds to Handle Rising Number of Migrants in Distress i ..

10 minutes ago
 Climate Activists Who Disrupted Wimbledon Tennis M ..

Climate Activists Who Disrupted Wimbledon Tennis Match in UK Arrested - Organize ..

10 minutes ago
UAE, Russia Have Strong, Good Relations Despite Pr ..

UAE, Russia Have Strong, Good Relations Despite Pressure From West - Oil Ministe ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt vows to promote religious tourism across coun ..

Govt vows to promote religious tourism across country: Dr Ramesh

10 minutes ago
 US Central Command Says Prevented Iran From Seizin ..

US Central Command Says Prevented Iran From Seizing Commercial Tankers Near Coas ..

10 minutes ago
 Bolivia Expects to Join Mercosur Trade Bloc Soon - ..

Bolivia Expects to Join Mercosur Trade Bloc Soon - President

6 minutes ago
 Saakashvili Says Ukrainian Justice Ministry Reques ..

Saakashvili Says Ukrainian Justice Ministry Requested His Extradition 4 Months A ..

6 minutes ago
 OPEC Secretary General Says Plans to Visit Russian ..

OPEC Secretary General Says Plans to Visit Russian Energy Week in October

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan