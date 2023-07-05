Three minors drown in Pindigheb

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Three minors including two brothers drowned in a temporary pond in the village of Parna in the limits of Pindigheb Police station on Wednesday.

According to Police sources, three students of Govt Primary school Nathial in union council Ikhlas were going home after attending their school.

When they reached their house near Parna- rainwater was accumulated in a ditch which was recently dug with an excavator for some construction work and turned into a pond due to water accumulation.

As they went into the water to beat the heat, they lose control and all of sudden drowned. Later their bodies were retrieved by local volunteers. The deceased were aged 10-15 years and were students of the same school.

Pall of glooms spread over the area when the bodies of the three minors were brought to their respective homes.