Three minors killed as roof collapsed in Mansehra

Mansehra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :At least three minors died and seven others of a family were injured when a house collapsed in the Damgalla Datta area on Tuesday due to torrential rains. The total death tolls caused by the rain reached 8 in district Mansehra.

According to the sources, the house of Sabir Shah collapsed amid heavy rain and all family members were buried alive under the debris. Locals rushed to the spot, retrieved the injured after an effort for hours and shifted them to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital.

The doctors declared dead Sabir Shah's son Saeedullah, 6, and his nephews Haydaitullah, 8, and Mohammad Firdous 10 while two out of seven injured, including Sabir Shah's wife and a son, were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad (ATH) owing to critical condition.

Assistant Commissioner Quratul Ain also visited the affected family and assured them of all possible help.

The heavy downpour also damaged many buildings and mud houses in district Manserha while land sliding badly damaged the houses of Mohammad Rafique, Haider Zaman and Chan Zen in village Darwaza.