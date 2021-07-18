UrduPoint.com
Three Minors Killed In Bike-van Collision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 11:30 PM

Three minors killed in bike-van collision

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Three minors were killed while a man sustained injuries in a motorcycle-van collision on Faisalabad-Renalakhurd Road here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 said that an unidentified man was travelling on a motorcycle along with three unidentified minors when a speeding van coming from opposite-side hit the motorbike.

As a result, three minors died on-the-spot without getting medical assistance while the man sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured man and the bodies to a nearby hospital.

The van driver had fled from the scene immediate after the accident.

