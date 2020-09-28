Three missing boys recovered

:Mansoorabad police recovered three boys who went missing here three days ago

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Mansoorabad police recovered three boys who went missing here three days ago.Police spokesman said here on Monday that Muhammad Yousuf filed a complaint,contending that his son Abu Bakar left house along with his two friends Fahad and Hassan but they all did not returned.They may be abducted by some criminals.

The police started investigation on scientific lines and with the help of Railway Police, the location of these missing boys was traced out at Rohri Railway Station.The police recovered these boys who reportedly told during initial interrogation that they were not abducted but they ran away from their houses when their family elders reprimanded them over some domestic issues.

Further investigation was underway.