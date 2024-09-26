three missing children reunited with families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Golra, Sumbal, and Aabpara, police stations have successfully reunited three missing children with their families on Thursday.

According to a police statement, the teams from Golra, Aabpara, and Sumbal, police stations received reports from citizens stating their children had been missing and could not be traced despite extensive efforts by family members.

He said upon receiving the reports, the police teams utilized both technical and human resources to trace the missing children, ensuring their safe return to their families.

He added that the families expressed their gratitude for the police team's swift actions and commended the Islamabad Police for their immediate assistance.

Citizens are urged to contact the emergency helpline “Pucar-15" or report suspicious individuals or activities via the "ICT-15 app."