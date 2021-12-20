Three missing children reunited with parents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :City police have reunited three missing children with their parents, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Muzammil (8), Haider Ali (6) and Ali Hamza (3) left the house and lost their way.

Following the information, police registered a case.

Ratta Amral police, after hectic efforts found three missing children and reunited them with their families. The three children were handed over to their parents.

The children's families thanked CPO Rawalpindi, Sajid Kayani and Rawalpindi Police and expressed their best wishes.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sajid Kayani said that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.The CPO have also appreciated the performance of police team for tracing the missing children.