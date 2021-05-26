Three missing Madarsah studenrs reunited with family

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Muzaffargarh police recovered three Madarsah students and reunited them with their family just two hours after they were reported missing from their religious school in RohillanwaliAccording to details, the three boys, all residents of Jatoi, were studying in a religious institution at Mara but went missing Tuesday last and their relatives reported the matter to Rohillanwali police.

SHO Chaudhry Javed Akhtar successfully recovered the boys wirh the help of police teams within two hours of their reported disappearance and handed them over to their relatives in the presence of notables of the area.