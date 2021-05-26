UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Missing Madarsah Studenrs Reunited With Family

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 10:00 AM

Three missing Madarsah studenrs reunited with family

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Muzaffargarh police recovered three Madarsah students and reunited them with their family just two hours after they were reported missing from their religious school in RohillanwaliAccording to details, the three boys, all residents of Jatoi, were studying in a religious institution at Mara but went missing Tuesday last and their relatives reported the matter to Rohillanwali police.

SHO Chaudhry Javed Akhtar successfully recovered the boys wirh the help of police teams within two hours of their reported disappearance and handed them over to their relatives in the presence of notables of the area.

Related Topics

Police Muzaffargarh Jatoi Family All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

38 minutes ago

Africa prepares to showcase its vast potential at ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

12 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

12 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

12 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.