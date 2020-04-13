Three MNAs' eligibility case; IHC grant time to lawyer for preparation

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted time to petitioner's counsel for case preparation pertaining to eligibility of three lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted time to petitioner's counsel for case preparation pertaining to eligibility of three lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran conducted hearing on an intra court appeal against the decision of single member bench into the above matter.

During this day hearing, the petitioner's lawyer prayed the court to grant some time to study the case which was granted by the bench.

Earlier, a single member bench had turned down the petition moved by PMLN's member challenging the eligibility of three MNAs including Kanwal Shauzeb, Mulaeka Bokhari and Tashfeen Safdar.