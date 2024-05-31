Three-month empowering women educators program concludes at SBBWU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A three-month program, "Leading Change: Empowering Women Educators through Excellence in Educational Assessment," hosted by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWU) concluded on Friday.

This initiative was conducted in collaboration with the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) and was an Alumni Small Grant project led by Dr Wilayat Bibi, Associate Professor at the Department of Education, SBBWU. The program aimed to empower women educators by providing them with advanced tools and knowledge in educational assessment.

Throughout its duration, participants exhibited remarkable resilience, creativity, and a sincere commitment to fostering positive change within the education sector.

The ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Ghulam Saeed, Special Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his address to the audience, he underscored the critical importance and necessity of women educators in the region.

Furthermore, he emphasized the need for implementing and replicating the acquired assessment techniques within the education department.

Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmad, the Vice Chancellor SBBWU commended the project team Dr. Wilayat Bibi, Dr. Mehreen-ul-Hassan, Tashfeen Zia, Dr. Sundas, Sabahat and Maimona for their dedicated efforts and lauded the participants for their active engagement throughout the program.

She affirmed that the university authorities are always committed to supporting faculty and students from affiliated colleges in both academic and non-academic endeavors.

Additionally, Sahibzada Amir Khalil, Country President of PUAN, attended the ceremony and praised the team's efforts and the skills employed, which contributed to the project's success.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of souvenirs and certificates to the participants.