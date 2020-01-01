UrduPoint.com
Three Month Long Piano Classes To Start From Jan 4

Wed 01st January 2020

Hangout, a music school has arranged 3 month-long piano classes for piano lovers to try their hands on the keys of piano from January 4 at Hangout Islamabad

The purpose of these classes was to acquire a skill that enables to express thoughts in sound and to play favorite melody.

An organizer of the event told that the person who has interest in piano and music can register themselves https://forms.gle/WzYHwcEDh5nLbqa49 with Free entry.

"It would be a three month course which will continue till mid of April", she stated.

