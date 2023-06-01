UrduPoint.com

Three-month Technical Courses For Female Students Kicks Off:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 01:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) with a collaboration of Higher Education department, school Education inaugurated three-month technical courses for female students of government schools and colleges during summer vacation here on Thursday.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at government college of Technology for women in which chief guest deputy director collegiate Abdul Hassan and Principal Government College of Technology for Women Professor Noreen Naz participated.

Deputy Director collegiate Abdul Hassan said that the program aimed to offer free of charge short courses during summer vacations to empower students of government schools and colleges.

He said the program of imparting skills and technical education was a major initiative of the Punjab government.

Principal Government College of Technology for Women Professor Noreen Naz said that TEVTA would conduct 14 different courses in 36 different colleges of Punjab.The courses including beautification, domestic tailoring and computer application would be conducted in the Government Post Graduate College Chandni Chowk,she added.

