Three More Accused Of Police Lines' Blast Apprehended
Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Peshawar police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three more accused involved in carrying out a deadly blast at Malak Saad Police Lines Peshawar in 2023.
Police said in a significant development during the ongoing investigation of the Police Lines blast, three more accused were apprehended on identification of the arrested mastermind of the blast that had martyred around 80 people, mostly the policemen during a Friday prayer.
Giving further details, police said during interrogation, the mastermind of the blast, Umar identified a house in Etihad Colony of Fakirabad area from where three more accused were taken into custody.
During the house search, police said important documents were also recovered which showed the terrorists’ intentions to carry out more blasts and subversive activities at some important places.
The accused were planning to carry out blasts in Charsadda, Mardan, and Nowshera; however, the arrests averted their nefarious intentions, police said.
Following the significant development, police said more characters of the network would soon be apprehended.
Police also recovered maps of check posts and mobile phone data from the arrested accused.
The data and tools recovered from the would-be terror attackers also matched with circumstantial evidence of target killings and blasts at Warsak, Rural and City circles, police said and hoped that more revelations were expected in further interrogations.
