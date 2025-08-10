Three more arrested in double murder case

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Balakot Police on Sunday arrested three more accused of double murder case that took place on June 13, 2025.

According to police, the main accused, Ateeq, son of Muhammad Rehman, was arrested earlier along with the weapon used in the murder and sent him to jail following swift action.

Investigations to track down the remaining suspects had been going on.

Under the supervision of Investigating Officer Inspector Tariq Khan, a police team, employing modern technical methods, arrested three more suspects named Tanveer, Meraj and Shoaib, all brothers of the main accused.

Police said the last named suspect has obtained interim bail from the court and further legal proceedings will be initiated following the court’s orders.