Open Menu

Three More Arrested In Double Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Three more arrested in double murder case

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Balakot Police on Sunday arrested three more accused of double murder case that took place on June 13, 2025.

According to police, the main accused, Ateeq, son of Muhammad Rehman, was arrested earlier along with the weapon used in the murder and sent him to jail following swift action.

Investigations to track down the remaining suspects had been going on.

Under the supervision of Investigating Officer Inspector Tariq Khan, a police team, employing modern technical methods, arrested three more suspects named Tanveer, Meraj and Shoaib, all brothers of the main accused.

Police said the last named suspect has obtained interim bail from the court and further legal proceedings will be initiated following the court’s orders.

Recent Stories

GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal wi ..

GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand

28 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Duba ..

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September

2 hours ago
 214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered G ..

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..

3 hours ago
 Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

4 hours ago
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have ..

GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

5 hours ago
 South Korea:17 units above division level disbande ..

South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated

6 hours ago
 Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace ..

Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan