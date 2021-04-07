UrduPoint.com
Three More Arrested In Eunuch Sweetie Kidnapping Case: SP Waqar

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 12:59 PM

Three more arrested in eunuch Sweetie kidnapping case: SP Waqar

SP Cantt Division Waqar Ahmad on Wednesday said that three more accused involved in kidnapping of eunuch Sweetie arrested by a special team formed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :SP Cantt Division Waqar Ahmad on Wednesday said that three more accused involved in kidnapping of eunuch Sweetie arrested by a special team formed.

Talking to media, he said that they have constituted a special team to arrest all these three alleged accused involved in kidnapping of eunuch Sweetie.

He said the alleged accused were belong to Yaka Tut and Shaheen Muslim Town.

It mentioned that the alleged accused first kidnapped eunuch on gun-point and had tortured, sexually harassed, cut her hair a few days ago.

