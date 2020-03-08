Three more bodies recovered from collapsed buildings, death toll touches 25

KARACHI, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :The death toll rises to 25 as the relief and rescue workers on Sunday recovered three more bodies from the rubble of three residential buildings which collapsed over each other at Golimar area here, Edhi Welfare Foundation and police sources told APP.

They said that body of Dr. Ghazala Rashid 48, Ishrat Zahid 52 wife of Zahid Hussain and Kosar Jahan 55, were recovered from the debris of collapsed buildings on Sunday.

A body of youth namely Sufyan Sheikh, a resident of Hyderabad, was also recovered from the rubble in early hours on Sunday. Sufyan was on a visit to Karachi stayed in the house of his aunt inside one of the collapsed structures, said police sources.

Body of Sufyan has been sent to his home town Hyderabad, through Edhi ambulance, the Edhi sources told APP.

Bodies of seven other victims had also been dispatched to Shikarpur district by the Edhi Ambulance service.

The doctors of the Abbasi Shaheed hospital believed that most of the victims died of suffocation due to compression or obstruction.

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing and Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has already sought report into the tragedy from the Commissioner Karachi and the concerned officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).