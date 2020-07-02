UrduPoint.com
Three More Cops Lose Battle Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Three more cops lose battle against COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Police on Thursday lost three more officers infected with COVID-19, with death toll of officials reaching 16, informed the spokesman to Police.

Late officers include Superintendent of Police Shakeel Ahmed, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ahmed Nawaz and an Assistant Sub-Inspector Abdul Rahim-ud-Din.

SP Shakeel was performing duties as an Incharge of Ehsaas Programme Center, DSP Ahmed Nawaz was posted at Bilawal House Lahore under Special Security Unit while ASI was stationed at KESC police station South Zone, Karachi.

Martyred SP Shakeel has left behind widow and four children while DSP Ahmed Nawaz left behind a widow and a son to mourn their demise.

Inspector General of Police - Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar expressed his sympathies with bereaved families of martyred police officers and paid tributes to their services.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and patience for rhe bereaved families.

The Spokesman said with 90 new cases reported in last 24 hours, around 1345 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far,He said out of total 16 officials who lost their battle against COVID-19, 14 belonged to Karachi Range while two from Hyderabad Range.

The spokesman added that currently 960 officers and personnel are under treatment while 370 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

