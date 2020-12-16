Three more corona patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Three more corona patients died during the last 24 hours and the number of deaths reached 292 in the district since March this year.

A spokesperson for the health department said that 626 coronaviurs tests were carried out in public and private sector laboratories, out of them, 27 were positive.

He added that active cases in Faisalabad reached 531 while 6,123 patients had been recovered so far.

He said 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital for COVID-19patients, adding that 78 patients, including 24 confirmed, were under treatment at theAllied Hospital while 33, including eight confirmed, had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.