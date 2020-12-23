Three more corona patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Three more corona patients died from coronavirus during the last 24 hours and the number of deaths had reached 323 in the district since March this year.

A spokesperson for the health department said that 653 coronaviurs tests were conducted in public and private laboratories, out of them, 36 were positive.

He said active cases in Faisalabad reached 350 while 6,175 patients had so far beenrecovered, adding that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospitalfor COVID-19 patients.