Three more corona patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Three more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 46 tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Saturday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 450 in the district.

He said that 817 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period. He said that so far 7,399 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,063.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 105 patients, including 54 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 29, including six confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.