Three more coronavirus cases reported in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Three more patients tested positive for coronavirus in Mirpurkhas, taking tally to COVID-19 patients to 21.

According to details, Muhammad Sumer jilani R/O Mirpurkhas and Abdul khalique and Hafiz waqar Ahmed of Jhudo have been tested positive for coronavirus. out of 21 patients eight patients have so far been recovered and discharged from quarantine centers.