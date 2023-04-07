Three more COVID-19 cases arrive in RWP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Three more people were diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's confirmed cases to 47,853.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, the infected cases included 44,180 from Rawalpindi and 3,673 from other districts.

Among the new cases, two patients had arrived from the Potohar town and one from Kahutta area.

Presently, two patients were admitted to the Holy Family Hospital and one to the Attock hospital.

The report added that one patient was in critical condition and two stable, adding 11 patients having positive symptoms were quarantined at home.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 382 samples were collected, of which 379 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.79 percent.