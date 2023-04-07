Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Three More COVID-19 Cases Arrive In RWP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Three more COVID-19 cases arrive in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Three more people were diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's confirmed cases to 47,853.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, the infected cases included 44,180 from Rawalpindi and 3,673 from other districts.

Among the new cases, two patients had arrived from the Potohar town and one from Kahutta area.

Presently, two patients were admitted to the Holy Family Hospital and one to the Attock hospital.

The report added that one patient was in critical condition and two stable, adding 11 patients having positive symptoms were quarantined at home.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 382 samples were collected, of which 379 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.79 percent.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Attock March Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

7 minutes ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

22 minutes ago
 ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrea ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrease in workplace injury frequen ..

2 hours ago
 InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ ..

InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.