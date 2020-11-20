UrduPoint.com
Three More COVID-19 Patients Die, 147 More Cases Reported

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 08:49 PM

Three COVID-19 patients including a woman lost their lives in civil hospital, taking the toll to108 with 147 more positive cases reported in the district on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Three COVID-19 patients including a woman lost their lives in civil hospital, taking the toll to108 with 147 more positive cases reported in the district on Friday.

Talking to APP, health officials said after change in weather conditions and lack of implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), a surge in COVID-19 cases had been witnessed in the district since the last several weeks.

According to official figures, 58 year old patient identified as Roshan, 70 year lady Khalida and 71 year old Muhammad Yousuf s/o Abdul Sattar breathed their last due to COVID-19 at ICU of Liaquat University Hospital.

As many as 147 new cases had diagnosed coronavirus during the last 24 hours taking the tally of active cases in the district to 966 of them 18 were admitted in LU hospital's ICU, HDU and isolation ward while rest were under home isolation, the health officials added.

The district administration also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures were the only way to control infectious disease. Meanwhile, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, local administration has launched an awareness campaign in all four talukas of the district and the assistant commissioners were taking strict action against SOPs violations in their respective areas.

